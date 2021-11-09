Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Proud' of Jordan Love for Performance vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised Jordan Love's performance in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, saying he is "proud" of the young quarterback.

"I'm proud of Jordan. I thought he hung in there," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. "The only thing I told him during the week was just to trust his feet because he is a very athletic guy. I thought he did a nice job of avoiding sacks, getting out of the pocket, making positive plays out of potential sacks—I might have gotten sacked in certain situations. ... There were nerves going for sure. How could there not be?"

Love threw for 190 yards and a touchdown against an interception in the Packers' 13-7 loss in Kansas City. The Utah State product looked overwhelmed for most of the game by blitz packages sent by Kansas City and consistently missed receivers in single coverage down the field.

Love was thrust into the starting lineup when Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. It's expected that Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, will return to the lineup for Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks if he passes the league's COVID protocols. The soonest he can come of the reserve/COVID-19 list is Saturday.

Love was the Packers' controversial first-round pick in 2020, a move that set off fissuring in Rodgers' relationship with the franchise. The reigning NFL MVP held out of offseason workouts before reporting on the day training camp began after receiving a renegotiated contract from the Packers that gives him more freedom over his future.

Based on Love's performance last week, Green Bay will hope that future remains right where he's at.