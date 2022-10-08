Report: Broncos' Russell Wilson Got Injection to Relieve Pain from Shoulder Injury

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles on Friday to relieve pain from an injury in his throwing shoulder, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Wilson is dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi, per Rapoport and Pelissero. The injury is more common in baseball players and not typically treated with an injection.

"Wilson's hope, sources say, is that the injection—coupled with round-the-clock treatment from his personal medical team—will expedite the healing process," Rapoport and Pelissero wrote. "It's unclear, based on precedent and discussions with experts, whether the injection will improve his situation."

Wilson suffered the shoulder injury in a Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos have been unable to identify a true long-term solution at quarterback following John Elway's retirement.

Peyton Manning's four years in Denver culminated with the franchise's best spell in the post-Elway era, and the team effectively looked to replicate that blueprint with the acquisition of Wilson.

The nine-time Pro Bowler was coming off a disappointing 2021 season by his usual standards, though. He threw for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions as the Seattle Seahawks finished with a losing record for the first time since he arrived in 2012.

Wilson also missed three games after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger.

Once Patrick Mahomes won an MVP in his first season as a starter in 2018, the road to the playoffs in the AFC West was going to be tough. The Kansas City Chiefs were poised to be a contender for a long time to come.

Justin Herbert's emergence with the Los Angeles Chargers made the challenge of claiming a postseason berth more difficult.

Acquiring Wilson was both a sign of the Broncos' intent and a reflection of how loaded their division is. To that end, his health and performance will be critical toward Denver ending a six-year postseason drought.

Wilson has struggled through the first five weeks of the season, 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions. The Broncos are 2-3 and third in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.