Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Won't Play vs. Raiders in Hall of Fame Game

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday that neither quarterback Trevor Lawrence nor running back Travis Etienne will play Thursday in the preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, showed flashes of brilliance but largely struggled as a rookie last season. Starting all 17 games, the 22-year-old threw for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and a league-high 17 interceptions as the 3-14 Jaguars finished with the worst record in the NFL for the second year in a row.

Jacksonville revamped its roster on both sides of the ball in the offseason and hired a former Super Bowl winner in Pederson as its new head coach after firing Urban Meyer.

Lawrence earned his first career victory in Week 6 of last season when the Jaguars topped the Miami Dolphins in London. It was the team's first win since the 2020 season opener, snapping a 20-game losing streak that was the second-longest skid in the Super Bowl era.

Etienne, who was Lawrence's college teammate at Clemson, was selected by Jacksonville 25th overall in 2021.

He was expected to make an instant impact as a rookie and perhaps supplant James Robinson as the team's starter, but he didn't appear in a single regular-season game after suffering a Lisfranc injury.

Although Etienne will be held out of the Hall of Fame Game, all signs point toward him being good to go for Week 1 of the regular season.

Pederson noted that Jake Luton will get the start at QB on Thursday,