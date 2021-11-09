Mother of HS Player Assaulted by Brad Aldrich Calls Kyle Beach 'So Courageous'

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The mother of a former high school hockey player whom Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted in 2013 called former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach "so courageous" during an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead.

Beach revealed in a televised interview in October that he was the player suing the Blackhawks for mishandling the sexual assault allegations he made against Aldrich. The mother of John Doe 2 discussed watching Beach's interview and also wanted to let him know that nothing was his fault:

"I just wanted to reach through and hold him. ... I just wanted to tell him that everything is going to be OK, it's got to be OK. He's not at fault for this at all, not at all. He's a survivor, like my son. Yes, they were victims, but they're surviving now. And he is so courageous, and we admire him. ... I just wanted to hold him like I held my son. And tell him I'm sorry. It didn't have to happen."

Beach said Aldrich, the team's video coach at the time, sexually assaulted him in 2010 and that his complaints were ignored until after the team won the Stanley Cup that season. He said he told mental skills coach and team counselor Jim Gary, who relayed the allegations to president John McDonough, executive vice president Jay Blunk, assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and head coach Joel Quenneville.

It wasn't until June that Aldrich was given the option to either resign or face an investigation from the team. He chose to resign, receiving a playoff bonus, severance and several more months of salary.

During her interview with TSN, John Doe 2's mother also discussed how she found out about Aldrich sexually assaulting her son. It wasn't until she had confronted her son about "dozens" of empty Benadryl bottles in September 2013 that he told her that Aldrich had raped him.

"I just held him and screamed, 'No, no, no.' That's all I could say," she said. "No parent wants to experience that."

In 2014, Aldrich pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor and served nine months in prison.

The NHL, after hiring a law firm to investigate Beach's allegations, fined the Blackhawks $2 million. Team president Stan Bowman and senior director of hockey administration Al MacIsaac, each with the organization in 2010, both resigned. Quenneville, who started the 2021-22 season as the head coach of the Florida Panthers, also resigned.

Earlier this month, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters that the league required more information before it could commit to providing counseling for John Doe 2:

The mother responded to Bettman on Monday:

"I think [Bettman] needs a new job, that he needs to retire. I don't think he has empathy for kids, or even young adults. And if he needs more information, I got a whole folder full of it here for him he can read. I've got the court documents of the conviction. If he needs more information to help my son, I have it. I'm more than willing to scan it and send it over to him."

Westhead noted that lawyers for the Blackhawks and John Doe 2 are discussing a potential settlement. However, per Westhead, the NHL is still attempting to have the lawsuit dismissed.