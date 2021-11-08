X

    Raiders Rumors: Damon Arnette Released After Video of CB Threatening to Kill Someone

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 8, 2021

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly released Damon Arnette, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, after the cornerback threatened to kill someone (warning: strong language) in an Instagram story and wielded several guns in the video. 

    Arnette, 25, was the team's first-round pick in 2020. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

