Jalen Ramsey After A.J. Brown Comments: 'Headlines Ain’t Always What They Seem'

Los Angeles Rams cornerback and Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown had quite the heated battle in Sunday night's matchup between the teams, including both players at one point being called for taunting penalties.

But Brown said after the game Ramsey took it a little too far.

"I don’t mind the chirping, but little things after the play, little dirty stuff, I’m not going for it," Brown told reporters. "I'm a man first. I'm here to play football. I’m not trying to fight nobody. But I'm not taking (expletive) though."

"He knows me. He has my number if he wants to see me," Brown added. "That ain’t no threat, I'm just saying—he knows me. If he wants to talk to me, get at me. He has my number."

On Monday, Ramsey responded on Twitter:

Ramsey was also called for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the game.

The veteran cornerback won the head-to-head matchup, holding Brown to just five receptions for 42 yards on 11 targets. He finished with three tackles (one for loss) and a pass deflection. Brown also dropped two passes.

"Some of the plays I didn't make today, he won," the wideout acknowledged.

But Brown and the Titans had the last laugh, winning 28-16. Both teams moved to 7-2 on the year with the result.

It was a big win for the Titans, playing in their first full contest without superstar running back Derrick Henry. A platoon of Adrian Peterson, Jeremy McNichols and D'Onta Foreman combined to run 22 times for just 74 yards, while Ryan Tannehill finished 19-of-27 through the air for a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked three times.

The defense led the way for the Titans, with two interceptions, a pick-six and five sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. They also got the explosive Rams offense off the field, with L.A. converting just four of its 15 third-down attempts (though it did convert two of three fourth-down tries).

With Henry out of action, the team's defense will continue to be vital for Tennessee's title hopes, but so will getting Brown consistent touches. For the season he's caught 40 passes for 551 yards and three scores and is off the impressive pace he set last season when he nabbed 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

For his career he's averaged 16.5 yards per catch. This year, just 13.8.

Ramsey is a tough matchup for any wideout. But the Titans will need Brown to be an elite option at wide receiver with Henry sidelined going forward.