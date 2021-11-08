Matt LaFleur Takes Blame for Jordan Love's Struggles in Packers' Loss vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a rough time in his first career start, a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. After the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur accepted responsibility for his team's struggles.

"This one falls on me, squarely," LaFleur said.

Starting in place of quarterback Aaron Rodgers because of his positive COVID-19 test, Love had trouble against Kansas City's blitz packages throughout the game as Green Bay fell to 7-2. LaFleur acknowledged that Love wasn't properly prepared for the pressure he faced.

"Certainly, for us to be 2-for-12 on third down, obviously didn't have a good enough plan for some of the zero pressures that they brought on us," LaFleur said. "But I thought our guys battled."

Love completed 19-of-34 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Utah State product failed to develop a rhythm with star receiver Davante Adams, who had six receptions for a season-low 42 yards. Love found Allen Lazard for a fourth-quarter score to avoid Green Bay's first shutout of LaFleur's tenure.

The third-year head coach pointed to some of the positives from Love, and he reiterated that he accepts the blame for Sunday's performance.

"I thought Jordan, I was really proud of the way he played. He hung in there, he was taking hits and delivering the ball. I thought he did a really good job," LaFleur said. "But I think that, ultimately, I've got to be better and this one falls squarely on me."

The earliest Rodgers will be allowed to return to the Packers is Saturday, and LaFleur said he will start next week's game against the Seattle Seahawks if he clears protocols in time.