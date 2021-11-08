X

    Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Beat Jordan Love, Packers with Aaron Rodgers Out for GB

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Ed Zurga

    Well, that wasn't the first start Jordan Love would have drawn up for himself.

    The second-year quarterback struggled in relief of Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 13-7.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    KELCEEEEEE FOR 6️⃣!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsKC</a> on FOX <a href="https://t.co/yOvDW9mijL">pic.twitter.com/yOvDW9mijL</a>

    Rodgers, unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 this week and forced to be away from the team for at least 10 days as an unvaccinated player, had led the Packers (7-2) to seven straight wins after an opening loss. But the team's offense struggled without him, managing a mere seven points.

    Not encouraging numbers, especially against a Kansas City defense that came into the game 29th in yards allowed per game (391.5) and tied for 27th in points given up per contest (27.5). And just when it looked like Love and the Packers were putting together a solid drive in the second half, a poor decision from the young quarterback killed the momentum.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    PICKED IT‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/jay__sneed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jay__sneed</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsKC</a> on FOX <a href="https://t.co/95juWUNZfh">pic.twitter.com/95juWUNZfh</a>

    Love recovered on the next drive, throwing for a touchdown on a crucial 4th-and-5 conversion.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jordan Love first career TD ✅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/xLupyaPfuK">pic.twitter.com/xLupyaPfuK</a>

    But it was too little, too late.

    It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Mahomes on the other side of the ball, as the Chiefs continued to look less like the team that reached the Super Bowl two seasons in a row and more like the disjointed unit that, at 5-4, currently isn't even a lock to make the postseason. 

    Still, it was a vintage Mahomes throw that sealed the win:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MAHOMES.<br><br>That’s game.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/BB1cRsJGaj">pic.twitter.com/BB1cRsJGaj</a>

    The Chiefs will take the win, ugly or not. The Packers, meanwhile, will hope that Rodgers is only forced out of action for one game.

    Key Stats

    Patrick Mahomes, KC: 20-of-37 for 166 yards and a score

    Travis Kelce, KC: Five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown

    Tyreek Hill, KC: Four catches for 37 yards

    Jordan Love, GB: 19-of-34 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception

    Davante Adams, GB: Six catches for 42 yards

    Aaron Jones, GB: 12 rushes for 53 yards

    Love Didn't Look Like the Heir Apparent

    Love's teammates didn't do him many favors Sunday. Mason Crosby missed a field goal and had another blocked. Malik Taylor had a punt bounce on his foot, leading to a turnover. The defense didn't force any takeaways against a Kansas City offense that has been handing them out like candy on Halloween. Untimely penalties killed momentum.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    BLOCKED KICK 🚨 BLOCKED KICK 🚨<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsKC</a> on FOX <a href="https://t.co/1tTGIhyIRr">pic.twitter.com/1tTGIhyIRr</a>

    It was rough all around.

    But still...bad is bad. And Love was downright bad Sunday.

    Critical Thinker @AndyGlockner

    Jordan Love doesn’t look remotely ready to be on an NFL field

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    Jordan Love is bad. Lots of QBs struggle in their first starts but Love needs to be better than this. He's had a year and a half to learn the offense and learn from Aaron Rodgers, and he's playing against a bad Chiefs defense. And he can't do anything.

    Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN

    This performance from Jordan Love is coming against the Chiefs, who entered this game with the fourth-worst defensive QBR in the league.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Jordan Love was a 1st Round draft pick by the Packers a year and a half ago… he shouldn’t look *this* overwhelmed and out of sorts.

    The only blessing for Love was that his mother and girlfriend, on hand to watch him make his debut, were probably too far away from the action to see any of his struggles:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    They put Jordan Love's mom in the nosebleeds for his first career start 💀 <a href="https://t.co/iQb6n98S0U">pic.twitter.com/iQb6n98S0U</a>

    Love had some positive moments, no doubt. But all in all, it wasn't good enough to get Green Bay the win. And now the question for the Packers is whether it will be good enough in a post-Rodgers future.

    What Is Going on with Mahomes and KC's Offense?

    Another week, another surprisingly meh performance from Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

    Drops. Mahomes struggling with accuracy and missing open receivers. A failure to punish teams vertically. The Chiefs, once a big-play machine, have become almost plodding on offense. It's borderline confusing.

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    Packers offense with a QB making his first start does not look good.<br>Chiefs offense with Patrick Mahomes also does not look good.

    Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL

    Jordan Love will get the headlines tonight but the Mahomes regression is bizarre.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Mahomes is just shattered right now. <br><br>There's nothing good to say. Have to think, at some point, he comes out of it. When? Who knows.

    bomani @bomani_jones

    just about every great one throws in a year like this one, fwiw. it is odd to see mahomes look so mortal, tho. <a href="https://t.co/OKpSw23nga">https://t.co/OKpSw23nga</a>

    Yes, Green Bay has a solid defense. Yes, a win's a win. But this could have easily been a blowout for the Chiefs, given Love's struggles, and it wasn't. The Chiefs offense continues to be littered with red flags, and this performance didn't change that.

    What's Next?

    Kansas City travels to Las Vegas for a crucial AFC West showdown with the Raiders on Nov. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The Packers, meanwhile, host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

