MLB Gold Glove Awards 2021: Full List of Winners and Reaction

Major League Baseball celebrated its best defensive players from the 2021 season with the announcement of this year's Gold Glove winners.

The St. Louis Cardinals made history by claiming more than half of the National League's nine Gold Gloves. Their in-state rivals, the Kansas City Royals, were one of three American League teams with two representatives.

Here are the full results from this year's voting.

2021 MLB Gold Glove Winners

American League

Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel (Chicago White Sox)

Catcher: Sean Murphy (Oakland A's)

First Base: Yuli Gurriel (Houston Astros)

Second Base: Marcus Semien (Toronto Blue Jays)

Third Base: Matt Chapman (Oakland A's)

Shortstop: Carlos Correa (Houston Astros)

Left Field: Andrew Benintendi (Kansas City Royals)

Center Field: Michael A. Taylor (Kansas City Royals)

Right Field: Joey Gallo (New York Yankees)

National League

Pitcher: Max Fried (Atlanta Braves)

Catcher: Jacob Stallings (Pittsburgh Pirates)

First Base: Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals)

Second Base: Tommy Edman (St. Louis Cardinals)

Third Base: Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals)

Shortstop: Brandon Crawford (San Francisco Giants)

Left Field: Tyler O'Neill (St. Louis Cardinals)

Center Field: Harrison Bader (St. Louis Cardinals)

Right Field: Adam Duvall (Atlanta Braves)

The Cardinals dominated the list of finalists in the National League with six candidates making the cut: Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Nolan Arenado, Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader.

The Cards ultimately had five Gold Glove recipients, setting an MLB record.

In the case of second base, St. Louis lost the 2019 and 2020 winner (Kolten Wong) and replaced him with the 2021 winner in Edman.

At the hot corner, Arenado continued his dominance as he now has nine Gold Gloves in his trophy cabinet. Only Brooks Robinson (16) and Mike Schmidt (10) have more at the position.

Carlos Correa is poised to collect a big contract this offseason after finishing fourth in WAR (5.8) among position players in the AL, per FanGraphs. Part of his value stems from playing elite defense at a premium position.

Adding a Gold Glove to Correa's catalog of achievements will certainly strengthen his leverage at the negotiating table.

The Gold Glove rollout isn't the only accolade awarded to the best in the field. Fan voting for the 2021 Platinum Glove Award is now open.

Arenado is the four-time reigning honoree from the NL. In the AL, Alex Gordon's retirement in 2020 opened the door for a new winner.