Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos Beat Cowboys in 1st Game Since Von Miller Trade

The Denver Broncos might have been sellers at the trade deadline, but the remaining players have clearly not given up on the season.

Teddy Bridgewater led the Broncos to a 30-16 Week 9 upset over the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback had both a passing and rushing touchdown Sunday on the road at AT&T Stadium, while Denver totaled 190 rushing yards in the win.

Dak Prescott completed just 48.7 percent of his passes in his return from a calf injury that kept him out of Week 8. The offense also went 0-of-4 on fourth downs as it couldn't get much going in the loss.

Denver took advantage with a 16-0 lead at halftime, continuing the production with an onslaught in the second half to go up 30-0. Prescott threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes to make the score respectable, but it was overall a dominant showing from the Broncos.

The surprising performance came less than a week after Denver traded veteran linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos (5-4) showed they still have plenty to offer as they remain in contention in the AFC.

It was the first loss for the Cowboys (6-2) since Week 1 after a stretch of six straight wins.

What's Next?

The Broncos will play their third straight game against an NFC East opponent with a home game in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys will host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

