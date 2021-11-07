Report: NFL Investigating Aaron Rodgers for Halloween Party and Maskless Pressers

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Part of the NFL's investigation into the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers reportedly includes the quarterback's decision to attend a Halloween party with teammates.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the league is investigating Rodgers for appearing without a mask during press conferences and for going to the party. The quarterback, who will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, could be fined by the NFL or the Packers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained the NFL believes Rodgers and his Packers teammates may have violated rules that limit how many players can congregate outside of the training facility.

