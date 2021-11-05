Adrian Peterson Reportedly Signed to Titans' Active Roster Ahead of Rams Game

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans elevated running back Adrian Peterson to the active roster Friday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Tennessee signed Peterson to its practice squad earlier this week after starting running back Derrick Henry underwent foot surgery and was placed on injured reserve.

While the Titans have not released a potential timetable for Henry's return, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he could miss the rest of the season.

