Raiders' Damon Arnette Being Sued After Allegedly Injuring Woman in October Car Crash

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette that says he was responsible for a car crash in October 2020 that left her with injuries.

According to TMZ Sports, the woman alleged in the lawsuit that Arnette caused damages in excess of $92,000. She also said she has dealt with head trauma, shoulder, neck and back pain, depression and panic attacks since the crash.

Police said Arnette was cited for failure to maintain travel lane and duty to stop at a property damage accident after he allegedly made a dangerous turn into the parking lot of the Raiders' team facility.

