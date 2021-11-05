Giants' Saquon Barkley to Be Activated From COVID-19 List Ahead of Raiders Game

AP Foto/Brett Duke

The New York Giants announced Friday that running back Saquon Barkley has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that Barkley's positive COVID-19 test turned out to be a false positive after additional testing was conducted.

While Barkley's removal from the COVID-19 list means he is eligible to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, he has missed the past three games with an ankle injury, and it is unclear if he will be healthy enough to return in Week 9.

Dating back to last season, Barkley hasn't been available to the Giants much, as he has played in only seven of a possible 24 games. He missed all but two games last season because of a torn ACL, and he has appeared in only five of New York's eight games this season.

He seemed to be finding his groove before suffering an ankle injury early in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, scoring three touchdowns in the previous two games combined.

All told, Barkley has rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries this season while also catching 14 passes for 130 yards and one score.

Of Barkley's four NFL seasons, the only campaign in which he didn't miss a game was his rookie year in 2018. He looked like the league's next great running back that season, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns and making 91 catches for 721 yards and four touchdowns en route to the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Barkley missed three games the next season but still managed to accrue 1,441 total yards and eight touchdowns.

During Barkley's absence this season, the Giants have turned to Devontae Booker, who has put up solid numbers with 216 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, as well as 17 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants are 1-2 in games without Barkley this season, and even though he is cleared from the COVID-19 list, they may be without him against Sunday. If that is the case, look for Booker to continue to get the lion's share of the touches out of the backfield with Elijhaa Penny also figuring into the mix.