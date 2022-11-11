Laviska Shenault Jr.'s Fantasy Stock for Dynasty Leagues After Week 10 Breakout

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Laviska Shenault Jr. has done just enough to get noticed by fantasy football managers this season, but the inconsistency makes it difficult for anyone to trust the third-year receiver.

Shenault showcased his ability in Thursday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, taking a swing pass to the house for what was officially ruled a 41-yard touchdown run:

It's the second touchdown of the year for Shenault, who also had a 67-yard score in Week 3.

Carolina's offense is desperate for this type of playmaking ability and speed after trading away Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, which could lead to more playing time going forward. However, he's still behind DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr. and possibly Shi Smith on the depth chart.

Considering he's seen double-digit snaps in just three games this season, Shenault can be left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues. Until he produces in back-to-back games, he isn't worth more than adding to your watch list.

It's a different story in dynasty leagues with deep benches.

Shenault was a favorite among NFL draft analysts coming out of Colorado as a second-round pick in 2020. The Jacksonville Jaguars gave him endless chances in his first two years, and he showed his upside with five touchdowns as a rookie. He became a hot sleeper candidate in 2021 and earned 100 targets, although that resulted in just 63 catches for 619 yards and no touchdowns.

Despite the struggles, it's clear the Jaguars knew he could do damage with the ball in his hands.

The Panthers are finally seeing Shenault's potential as someone who can score from anywhere on the field. Now he just needs a quality quarterback and a creative offensive coach, which he doesn't have in Carolina.

Shenault remains under contract next season, and the Panthers could look very different with a new coaching staff. Quarterbacks PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are also all set to become free agents.

If you have the roster space, it might be a good time to add Shenault before a late-season showcase turns him into an impact player in 2023.