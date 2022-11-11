Chargers WRs Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer Fantasy Trade Advice, Outlook

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers offense has struggled this season, with injuries to receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams playing a big part in that.

What should fantasy managers do with Allen and Williams ahead their fantasy football trade deadline?

The answer depends on how your team is doing.

Allen has appeared in just two games this season amid hamstring issues and has been ruled out for Week 10. Williams is also out for Week 10 and was expected to miss at least four weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 7.

If your fantasy team is struggling for a playoff spot, neither of these players should be trusted.

Either could technically return in Week 11, but the fact that neither practiced this week suggests it could be multiple weeks before we see them on the field.

Managers should be shopping them around for receivers that can provide immediate help, even if they don't have as much upside. Jerry Jeudy, Jakobi Meyers and Adam Thielen could be reasonable targets.

If you can't sell Williams or Allen, targeting Joshua Palmer or even DeAndre Carter off waivers or in a trade could be a good move. These players can help fill your starting lineup in the short term as Justin Herbert's top targets until the starters return.

It also provides insurance in case Williams or Allen remain unavailable for an extended stretch.

There should be a different perspective for teams at the top of the standings in fantasy.

Williams comes with risk, but he can carry your fantasy team for a week when he's at his best. The wideout had either 100 yards or a touchdown in five of seven games this year, reaching at least seven catches four times.

Though he has a low floor, Williams' ceiling is as high as nearly anyone else's in fantasy.

Allen is even better when healthy in point-per-reception leagues, catching at least 97 passes in each of the last five seasons. Outside of Cooper Kupp, he's as safe a bet for double-digit fantasy points as there is in the NFL.

Now is the chance to get a high-end WR2 from a frustrated and desperate fantasy manager.

You will take a hit for the next few weeks, but it could make your team even more dangerous for the stretch run as you try to win a championship.