Mark Davis: Raiders Are 'Not Going to Abandon' Henry Ruggs III After Fatal Crash

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said the organization would not abandon released wideout Henry Ruggs III after he was arrested and charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving following a car crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

"We released Henry Ruggs the football player," Davis said, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Henry Ruggs is still a human being and Raider alumni and somebody that we want to help. We'll be there for him."

Quarterback Derek Carr also said he would support Ruggs:

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said the 22-year-old Ruggs was traveling 156 mph in his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette two seconds before hitting the back of Tintor's vehicle and 127 mph when his airbags deployed.

Tintor's vehicle then burst into flames and traveled over 570 feet before rolling to a stop. Prosecutors said the crash killed Tintor and her dog, and Ruggs could be facing an additional felony DUI charge after his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, was also injured in the crash.

"It's devastating," Davis said of Tintor's death. "Obviously a loss of life ... it's just a tragedy."

"Again, the Tintor family, I just can't fathom that," Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson added. "But I also know that Henry Ruggs is not a monster. Henry Ruggs is a good person who made a succession of poor decisions that led to a horrific result."

Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit in Nevada. Per the police report, he was "argumentative and uncooperative" with police after the accident and refused to take a field sobriety test. Instead, he had two blood draws administered at the hospital after police obtained a search warrant.

"From the answers Ruggs did give, I noticed his speech was slurred and mumbled," the police report stated.

Prosecutors may also file a charge of possession of a firearm while intoxicated against Ruggs.