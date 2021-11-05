Jonathan Taylor, Carson Wentz Lead Colts to Blowout Win over Jets on TNF

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Indianapolis Colts are starting to look like possible playoff contenders.

Indianapolis defeated the New York Jets 45-30 in Thursday's AFC battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jonathan Taylor and Carson Wentz led the way for the victors, who improved to 4-5 overall and 3-1 in their last four with the only loss in that stretch coming in overtime.

Josh Johnson was forced into the game after Mike White left with a forearm injury for the Jets, who dropped to 2-6 and were unable to win a second straight game with quarterback Zach Wilson sidelined.

Notable Player Stats

Carson Wentz, QB, IND: 22-of-30 passing for 272 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: 19 carries for 172 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches for 28 yards

Nyheim Hines, RB, IND: 6 carries for 74 yards, 1 TD; 4 catches for 34 yards

Josh Johnson, QB, NYJ: 27-of-41 passing for 317 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: 7 catches for 84 yards, 2 TDs

Colts Put on an Offensive Show in Victory

If the Colts are going to turn the corner and contend in the AFC, Thursday's game was frankly one they needed to win.

They were at home against a 2-5 squad and needed to stack some victories before daunting games against the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. The offense clearly got the memo from the start.

Indianapolis marched its way to four touchdowns on four possessions in the first half with Nyheim Hines, Taylor, Jack Doyle and Michael Pittman Jr. all scoring. The Jets had no answers for the rushing attack with Taylor picking up yards between the tackles and Hines bouncing to the outside.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

When they attempted to adjust, Wentz picked the secondary apart and expanded the lead with the aerial attack.

It felt like the biggest question of the second half was whether the Colts would score on every possession, but it was answered in dramatic fashion when the Jets stuffed Taylor at their own 1-yard line on a fourth-down attempt. Indianapolis got cute on the goal line on its ensuing possession and had Wentz throw a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Danny Pinter.

The trick play underscored the gap between the two teams on a night when the Colts were completely dialed in and the Jets were on their third quarterback of the season. And it became even clearer when Taylor exploded for a 78-yard touchdown run on the home team's next offensive play.

Indianapolis looked like a powerhouse college football program getting ready for conference play against an FCS opponent for extended stretches. It won't always be this easy, but the Colts will take it as they try to make the playoffs.

Mike White's Injury Sets Stage for Jets Loss

Winning and losing figured to take something of a backseat for the Jets this season with the long-term focus on the development of Wilson into a franchise quarterback after they selected him with the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

However, the campaign took a turn when White stepped in for an injured Wilson and led New York to a stunning victory over the contending Cincinnati Bengals in his first career start with 405 passing yards. Thursday was an opportunity to build on that and perhaps even create some quarterback controversy when the rookie is ready to return.

It looked like that was exactly what would happen when White dropped a perfectly placed touchdown pass into the arms of Elijah Moore on the team's second possession, but all the momentum disappeared when he suffered the forearm injury.

That paved the way for Johnson to take over, but one of his drives ended when Darius Leonard punched the ball free from Ty Johnson as the Jets fell behind by three scores by halftime.

It got even uglier early in the second half with garbage time coming quickly.

The defense didn't have a chance against the Wentz and Taylor combination, and the offense was fighting an uphill battle after losing its feel-good story in the first half to injury even though Johnson eventually established a rhythm with multiple late touchdown passes after the game was largely decided.

It figures to be a long rest of the season for New York, and Thursday's blowout will likely shift attention back to Wilson's development.

What's Next?

Both teams are home for divisional games in Week 10 when the Jets face the Buffalo Bills and the Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars.