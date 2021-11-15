Report: Steelers' Joe Haden Considered Day-to-Day After Foot Injury vs. Lions

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden suffered a foot injury in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and "is considered day-to-day," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The veteran played just nine snaps in the game before exiting, per Pro Football Reference.

Haden has remained a reliable part of one of the best defenses in the NFL, shutting down top opposing receivers.

He has started all eight games he has played in 2021, totaling 24 tackles.

The 32-year-old struggled with injury problems early in his career but missed just three games from 2018-20 and has mostly stayed healthy this year aside from a Week 2 groin injury. He especially thrived in 2019, earning a Pro Bowl selection after tallying five interceptions. He totaled two interceptions and 12 passes defended in 2020.

Haden was seemingly on the decline when he was released by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, but he has started every game he has played since joining Pittsburgh.

An injury to the cornerback could leave the Steelers short-handed in the secondary, however. James Pierre and Justin Layne could take on bigger roles with Haden out.