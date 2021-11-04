Bears HC Matt Nagy Clears COVID-19 Protocols Ahead Week 9 Game vs. Steelers

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy cleared the NFL's COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday and is available for the team's practices this week and Monday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Nagy had been away from the team for eight days and missed Sunday's 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with special teams coordinator Chris Tabor serving as the team's head coach during that contest.

Nagy wasn't permitted to communicate with the team during that game, so he watched from a hotel room:

Nagy, 43, has become an unpopular figure in Chicago for his reluctance to commit to rookie Justin Fields as the starter early in the season, and for running an offense that doesn't seem to maximize Fields' ability since.

The Bears (3-5) rank 32nd in the NFL in passing yards (127.4) and 31st in points (15.4) per game. Suffice to say, one of the storylines in Sunday's loss anytime the Bears had any success on offense was whether Nagy's playcalling limited the ceiling of that unit, and Fields in particular.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nagy was certainly impressed with Fields' play in Week 8.

"I thought Justin played a really, really good game," he told reporters this week. "He played on time and on rhythm. His decision-making was excellent, [except] for maybe one or two plays here or there, but that goes along for any quarterback, let alone a rookie. He also made special plays."

If the Bears continue to struggle upon Nagy's return, it's safe to say he'll find himself on the hot seat. In four seasons in Chicago he's 31-25, with two playoff berths (0-2), but after going 12-4 in 2018 the team is 19-21 since.

The key to the rest of the season for most Bears fans will be seeing Nagy find an offensive style that best suits Fields and his unique dual-threat ability. If that doesn't happen and the Bears struggle in the process, Nagy's job security is going to be a major topic of conversation in Chicago.