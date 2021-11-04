X

    Bears HC Matt Nagy Clears COVID-19 Protocols Ahead Week 9 Game vs. Steelers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2021

    Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy cleared the NFL's COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday and is available for the team's practices this week and Monday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times

    Nagy had been away from the team for eight days and missed Sunday's 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with special teams coordinator Chris Tabor serving as the team's head coach during that contest. 

    Nagy wasn't permitted to communicate with the team during that game, so he watched from a hotel room:

    Adam Hoge @AdamHoge

    Matt Nagy is not permitted to have any communication with the team/coaches/sideline during the game, per NFL rules. This is Chris Tabor's show today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    Patrick Finley @patrickfinley

    Matt Nagy's undisclosed location was a hotel.<br>He didn't eat or drink during the game. Was just a ball of nerves watching on TV.<br>This concludes your Matt Nagy quarantine update.

    Nagy, 43, has become an unpopular figure in Chicago for his reluctance to commit to rookie Justin Fields as the starter early in the season, and for running an offense that doesn't seem to maximize Fields' ability since. 

    The Bears (3-5) rank 32nd in the NFL in passing yards (127.4) and 31st in points (15.4) per game. Suffice to say, one of the storylines in Sunday's loss anytime the Bears had any success on offense was whether Nagy's playcalling limited the ceiling of that unit, and Fields in particular. 

    Matthew Coller @MatthewColler

    Matt Nagy isn’t coaching and Chicago is running some play actions to get Justin Fields easy completions 🤔

    Troy King🧙🏾‍♂️✨ @TKingMode

    So No Nagy = Good Justin Fields?

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    Fields and the Bears offense looking more comfortable this week.<br><br>And Matt Nagy was working from an undisclosed location.<br><br>I'm not saying one caused the other, but you can bet your ass a lot of people will be

    Ben Gretch @YardsPerGretch

    Hm, Matt Nagy out not just for the game but the prep days leading up and Justin Fields looks looser, comfortable, as good as we’ve seen

    Nagy was certainly impressed with Fields' play in Week 8. 

    "I thought Justin played a really, really good game," he told reporters this week. "He played on time and on rhythm. His decision-making was excellent, [except] for maybe one or two plays here or there, but that goes along for any quarterback, let alone a rookie. He also made special plays."

    If the Bears continue to struggle upon Nagy's return, it's safe to say he'll find himself on the hot seat. In four seasons in Chicago he's 31-25, with two playoff berths (0-2), but after going 12-4 in 2018 the team is 19-21 since. 

    The key to the rest of the season for most Bears fans will be seeing Nagy find an offensive style that best suits Fields and his unique dual-threat ability. If that doesn't happen and the Bears struggle in the process, Nagy's job security is going to be a major topic of conversation in Chicago.

