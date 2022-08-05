Tom Brady Reportedly Excused from Bucs Practice 'to Attend to a Personal Matter'

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was excused from Friday's training-camp practice to handle a personal matter.

Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk reported Brady's absence from the session.

Backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask assumed the reins of the Bucs offense.

Brady rarely misses any game action, starting every possible regular season and playoff game in the past five years. The last time he didn't play in a game was because of a suspension in 2016, while the last game missed with an injury was when he tore his ACL in 2008.

The quarterback has still dealt with various ailments, including a knee injury suffered in 2020 that required offseason surgery. Though he wasn't on the injury report at any time during the season, he was reportedly planning the procedure for months.

He also dealt with various injuries during his time with the New England Patriots, playing through elbow and thumb problems at different points.

It hasn't done much to slow down the 45-year-old, who continues to play at a high level.

Brady led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first year with the team, taking home his seventh career title and fifth Super Bowl MVP award. He followed it up with 5,316 passing yards and 46 touchdowns during the 2021 season, leading the league in both category.

Tampa Bay kicks off the preseason Aug. 13 with a home game against the Miami Dolphins. It was previously announced the future Hall of Famer won't play in that contest.