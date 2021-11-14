CM Punk Defeats Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear 2021

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

CM Punk remained undefeated in All Elite Wrestling with a victory over Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night.

This match was an all-out brawl, with both wrestlers beating the hell out of each other. Kingston went for Punk's face and got him busted open:



The action eventually led to the two trading mid-ring blows before Kingston knocked down Punk with a high kick and an enziguri.

Punk eventually won after hitting his second Go To Sleep of the match.

After the match, Punk extended his hand as a sign of respect, but Kingston wanted none of it.

Punk has been active from an in-ring perspective since making his AEW debut in August, and Saturday marked his second pay-per-view bout for the company after beating Darby Allin in his debut match at All Out in September.

While Punk has had several matches, there hasn't been much storyline development. That changed a couple of weeks ago when he and Kingston got into a heated exchange backstage.

After losing to Bryan Danielson in the semifinals of the AEW World Championship eliminator tournament on an episode of Rampage, a furious Kingston interrupted Punk's backstage interview, and Punk didn't take kindly to it.

That led to Punk cutting a fiery promo on Kingston during the ensuing edition of Dynamite, calling out Kingston for a face-to-face conflict on the Nov. 5 Rampage in St. Louis.

Punk vs. Kingston was made official for Full Gear following their confrontation on Rampage, adding another big match to the undercard of an already strong event.

While Punk has been in no shortage of massive matches during his career, it can be argued that Saturday's contest was the biggest of Kingston's journeyman career.

Kingston did challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at last year's Full Gear, but it was viewed by some as a holdover match and feud for Mox, whereas Kingston became one of the first wrestlers to face Punk following his seven-year wrestling hiatus at this year's Full Gear.

It can be argued that Punk is among the greatest wrestlers of all time, and Full Gear marked Kingston's opportunity to prove he is on the same level.

While Punk came away with the win, Kingston was highly impressive and showed he can hang with the best AEW has to offer.

