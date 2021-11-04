Tyrod Taylor Named Texans' Starting QB vs. Dolphins over Davis Mills

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Houston Texans named Tyrod Taylor their starting quarterback for Week 9's game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.

"He's healthy. He's our starting quarterback," Texans coach David Culley told reporters.

Taylor has been out of the lineup since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2. Rookie Davis Mills has started in his place, losing six straight games.

