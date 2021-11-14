Bryan Danielson Defeats Miro in AEW World Title Eliminator Final at Full Gear 2021

Photo credit: AEW

Bryan Danielson defeated Miro in the final of the AEW World Championship eliminator tournament at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night.

Danielson worked on Miro's neck during the match, including these shots:

Danielson ended his effort by parlaying a tornado DDT into a guillotine choke to finish off his game plan and earn the win.

With the victory, Danielson is guaranteed a future shot at the AEW World title against the winner of Saturday's main event between Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page.

In the weeks leading up to Full Gear, AEW staged the eliminator tournament, which featured a stacked field made up of eight of the company's top wrestlers.

It initially looked as though Danielson and Jon Moxley were on a collision course, as Danielson defeated Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston to reach the final, while Mox took down Dark Order's 10 in the first round and advanced to the semifinals.

Moxley was supposed to face Orange Cassidy for a spot in the final, but he entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program beforehand, necessitating a replacement.

The decision was made for former TNT champion Miro to take Moxley's place, marking his first match since dropping the TNT title to Sammy Guevara in September.

Miro made fairly quick work of OC on a recent episode of Dynamite, punching his ticket to the final against a fellow former WWE Superstar in Danielson.

Something had to give at Full Gear, as both Danielson and Miro had largely been dominant since making the leap from WWE to AEW.

Miro's only loss in singles competition before Full Gear came at the hands of Guevara, while Danielson was undefeated in singles with the only blemish being a time-limit draw against Omega.

With Danielson earning the hard-fought win over Miro, he is in line for his first AEW World title opportunity, and it may not be long before he reaches the pinnacle of AEW just as he did previously in WWE.

