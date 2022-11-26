Raiders' Josh Jacobs Questionable vs. Seahawks Because of Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/David Becker

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is questionable for his team's road game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with a calf injury.

Jacobs wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but his name was there Friday as a limited participant.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic provided more context.

Jacobs has 183 carries for 930 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in addition to 34 catches for 251 yards.

The ex-Alabama star landed on the Week 3 injury report with an illness this year, and he did not travel with the team to Nashville for a Sept. 25 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. However, he did end up joining the team Saturday before playing Sunday.

He also showed up on the Week 8 injury report with a foot setback but practiced all week before playing at the New Orleans Saints.

The 24-year-old is in his fourth NFL season after the Silver and Black selected him with the No. 24 choice in the 2019 draft. He's served as the team's RB1 ever since with 3,839 total yards (average of 1,280 per year) and 28 touchdowns over his first three seasons.

Jacobs has been sidelined with injuries here and there over the years, but he only missed six contests from 2019 to 2021. He notably sat Weeks 2 and 3 last year with toe and ankle injuries but was good to go for the remainder of the season.

If Jacobs can't go, the Raiders have veterans Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah and rookie Zamir White up next on the depth chart.

The 32-year-old Bolden is in his 11th NFL season and has averaged 4.6 yards per carry for his career. He caught a career-high 41 passes for 405 yards last season while playing for the New England Patriots.

Abdullah, an eight-year NFL veteran, has 15 catches for 104 yards this year. White, a fourth-round pick out of Georgia, racked up 931 total yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the national champion Bulldogs.

None of them have seen much action for the Raiders (40 combined touches), but that would change with Jacobs' absence.