A.J. Green Ruled Out of Rams vs. Cardinals After Suffering Knee Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a knee injury.

Green was targeted twice on Sunday but had no catches prior to exiting. It was just the latest quiet outing for the veteran, who has just five receptions for 29 yards through the first three weeks.

Green joined Arizona prior to the 2021 season and re-signed with the team on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 16 games last year, Green finished with 54 catches for 848 yards and three touchdowns. It was his most receptions and receiving yards in four years.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Green fourth overall in the 2011 draft. He went on to become one of the most productive receivers in the NFL, earning seven straight Pro Bowl selections from 2011 to 2017.

The injury bug bit Green in the next two years. He was limited to nine games in 2018 because of a toe injury. He suffered torn ligaments in his ankle in training camp prior to the 2019 season, and he was forced to sit out the entire year.

Green returned to play the entire 2020 season, but his production dwindled with 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns. When Green left Cincinnati, he ranked second in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns behind only Chad Johnson.

With Green out of the lineup, Arizona is left thin at receiver. Perennial Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins is still out after being suspended for the first six games of the season. Marquise Brown, among others, will have to pick up the slack in the passing game along with veteran tight end Zach Ertz.