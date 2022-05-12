Penguins' Sidney Crosby Being Evaluated for Upper Body Injury After Game 5 vs Rangers

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury after Wednesday's 5-3 Game 5 loss against the New York Rangers.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that he didn't have an update beyond that.

Crosby missed the first seven games of the season because of surgery on his left wrist in early September. He also tested positive for COVID-19 early in the year. In total, Crosby missed 13 games this season.

Crosby was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NHL entry draft and is considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time. The 34-year-old is an eight-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner as the league's MVP.

Crosby led Pittsburgh to three Stanley Cup victories in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2016 and 2017, becoming the third player ever to earn the achievement in consecutive years.

The uncertainty surrounding Crosby's status going forward only adds more pressure to the Penguins as they attempt to close out their series against the Rangers in Friday's Game 6 in Pittsburgh.