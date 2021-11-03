Stephon Gilmore 'Didn't Like' How Patriots Handled Quad Injury Prior to Trade

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Stephon Gilmore is opening up about his departure from the New England Patriots, saying he was unhappy with how the team handled his quad injury

Gilmore, who will play against New England for the first time since being traded to Carolina, says his trade to the Panthers helped him get back to 100 percent.

“I wasn’t ready at the beginning of training camp, I’m going to be completely honest with you," Gilmore told reporters. "The only thing [was] I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury. A lot went on with that that I didn’t agree with and now that I am here, I am able to do the things I need to do to get me back and be ready to where I need to be.

"I learned a lot there and got a lot of friends there, a lot of great coaches. I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury.”

Gilmore suffered a partially torn quad in Week 15 of 2020, leading to him being placed on the physically unable to perform list during training camp. He sat out the Patriots' first four games before being traded to Carolina for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

"We had a conversation and it was better for both of us to go in opposite directions—whether it was the contract, or whatever—it was better for both of us to go our operate ways," Gilmore said.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year made his debut with the Panthers last week, recording two tackles and an interception. He'll get a chance to show off where he's at in his recovery Sunday when Bill Belichick and Co. visit the Carolina.

If his first outing with the Panthers is any indication, Gilmore is ready to return to Pro Bowl form ahead of hitting the free-agent market.