NFL to Review Packers' Handling of Protocols After Aaron Rodgers' Positive COVID Test

The NFL said Wednesday it was reviewing the Green Bay Packers' enforcement of COVID-19 protocols after quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive this week.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club," the league said in a statement. "Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers "had an alternate treatment prior to the start of training camp, sources told ESPN, and he then petitioned the NFL for that treatment to allow him to be considered the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccinations."

But the league, "after a lengthy back-and-forth," did not recognize Rodgers' chosen treatment as a viable alternative and ruled him unvaccinated.

Rodgers said in August he was "immunized" against the COVID-19 virus. When Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked by reporters Wednesday if that designation was misleading, he responded: "That's a great question for Aaron. I'm not going to comment on it."

Demovsky added that Rodgers has been masked inside team facilities, though he wasn't masked during media sessions. The Packers have had other unvaccinated players use Zoom to participate in media duties.

As an unvaccinated player, Rodgers must quarantine for at least 10 days. That means he's unavailable for the team until Nov. 13 if he remains asymptomatic and will miss Sunday's matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's definitely disappointing," Mahomes said about not getting to play against Rodgers. "I've watched his game for a long time. I feel I play a similar style. You always want to compete against the best. Hopefully he's healthy and it's not too bad. I'm sure he'll come back from it stronger than he was before.''

But if Rodgers doesn't remain asymptomatic, he's also in danger of missing the team's Nov. 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

In the interim, Jordan Love will serve as the team's starter, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that veteran quarterback Blake Bortles is "flying to Green Bay with the expectation he will sign to the Packers’ practice squad and be eligible for the 53-man roster Sunday."

Bortles was with the team this summer before being cut in late July.