Cowboys Will Wear Red Stripe on Helmet vs. Broncos to Honor NMOH Recipients

The Dallas Cowboys will honor members of the United States military and recipients of the National Medal of Honor during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Eight honorees will be in attendance and recognized at halftime along with military service members.

As part of the commemoration, the team will wear a red stripe across its helmet.

"This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country," said Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones. "We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation's most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom."

Jones also sits on the board for the National Medal of Honor Foundation Museum.

The Cowboys last wore a red, white and blue color combination on their helmets in 1976 as the U.S. was celebrating its bicentennial.