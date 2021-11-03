Braves Win 2021 World Series: Highlights, Twitter Reaction to Celebration

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions for the first time since 1995.

It was easy to think they missed their chance when they blew a 4-0 lead at home with an opportunity to win the title in Game 5, but they bounced back with a blowout 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Tuesday's Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.

Atlanta used the long ball to clinch the championship, as Jorge Soler's three-run homer in the third inning set the tone. Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman tacked on insurance runs with long balls of their own, and Freeman's RBI double in the fifth was the only run that didn't score on a homer.

The Braves were three games under .500 on August 2 but rallied to finish first in the National League East and then disposed of the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Astros in the postseason.

A run like that is worthy of a celebration, and Atlanta certainly had one after the win:

No matter what happens for the rest of their careers, the players on the 2021 Braves will forever be world champions. They fought through plenty of adversity, including a season-ending injury to star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., and earned a celebration they will surely remember forever.