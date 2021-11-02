Raptors' Pascal Siakam Scheduled to Return from Shoulder Injury in Next 2 Weeks

Rich Schultz/Pool Photo via AP

Pascal Siakam is on the verge of making his 2021-22 season debut.

The Toronto Raptors forward is scheduled to return from his shoulder injury within the next two weeks, his agent Todd Ramasar told NBA Today's Justin Termine.

Siakam had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder in June. He was expected to miss five months, so his anticipated return is right on schedule.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury in May and missed Toronto's final four games of the 2020-21 campaign. He recently took a significant step forward in his recovery as he was assigned to the G League's Raptors 905 on Friday.

Siakam was drafted 27th overall by the Raptors in 2016, and he has become a mainstay in Toronto's lineup over the last three seasons. The former All-Star led the Raptors in scoring during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 21.4 points per game. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on 48.8 percent shooting from the field.

The Raptors lineup will receive a significant boost when Siakam returns. Toronto has been relying on Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher and Svi Mykhailiuk in his absence.

Barnes, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft, has been impressive this season. He's averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Boucher and Mykhailiuk have also provided a nice scoring touch off the bench. The former is averaging 5.6 points per game, while Mykhailiuk is averaging eight points per contest.

The Raptors have struggled with Siakam sidelined, but are still sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 5-3 record. Once he returns from his shoulder injury, Toronto will be much better off.

However, the Raptors didn't make the playoffs last year and it'll be difficult for the franchise to compete with the likes of the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets for a title this season.