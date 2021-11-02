Cowboys' Tyron Smith Playing Through Bone Spur in Ankle Injury, per Jerry Jones

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith is dealing with a bone spur in his right ankle, owner Jerry Jones revealed Tuesday in an interview on 105.3 The Fan.

"We’ll have to see how Tyron practices. ... We'll take a look at that as it moves through," Jones said. "We should and will practice with alternatives to him being out there. But it will really depend on how he does, again, respond to a spur that's giving him some anxiety right now—not anxiety, just giving him some pain."

Smith was limited to 31 snaps in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings because of the injury. Ty Nsekhe replaced Smith and would likely start in his place if the seven-time Pro Bowler is forced to miss time.

If Smith is out for a stretch, this will be the sixth consecutive season where he's missed games. He's played in no more than 13 contests since 2015.

When Smith is on the field, he remains one of the best tackles in football. Pro Football Focus has given him a 92.9 rating for the season, the highest mark of his career.

The Cowboys' offensive line has been arguably the NFL's best unit, allowing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to thrive in the run game and Dak Prescott to stay relatively clean in the pocket. Any long-term injury could derail the Cowboys' promising start.