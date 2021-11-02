Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns Don't Plan to Move Star Ahead of NFL Deadline

AP Photo/David Richard

The Cleveland Browns don't plan to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

"I was told there haven't been any offers that would make sense for the organization," Russini reported.

Beckham is on pace to have the worst full season in his career. He has caught 17 passes for 232 yards and zero touchdowns through six games.

