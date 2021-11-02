Bill Guerin, Penguins' Mario Lemieux, Ron Burkle Defendants in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Photo Minas Panagiotakis/NHLI via Getty Images

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin and Pittsburgh Penguins owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will be named as defendants in a sexual assault lawsuit, according to a statement in advance of the filing Tuesday.

Erin Skalde has said she was sexually assaulted by then-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins coach Clark Donatelli:

"The lawsuit will state that sexual abuse took place on a team road trip to Providence, Rhode Island on November 11, 2018, and that the team's handling of the incident included [Skalde's husband] Jarrod being told to keep quiet by organization management, Erin being called a liar and never being interviewed as part of the team's investigation, along with Jarrod being fired from the organization."

