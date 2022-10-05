Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay's Colts Fantasy Outlook After Jonathan Taylor Injury

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Indianapolis Colts' backfield took a hit on Wednesday when running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury.

That means the Colts and fantasy players alike will need to turn elsewhere, which could lead to big things for Nyheim Hines.

Still, fantasy players shouldn't expect him to come in and replicate Taylor's production. The Wisconsin product is arguably the top running back in the NFL and was an MVP candidate in 2021 with a league-best 1,811 rushing yards, 360 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Hines won't put up numbers like that, but he still brings a high short-term ceiling as an injury replacement.

The versatile back doesn't have a long track record of fantasy success, but he is a solid pass-catcher who tallied 63 receptions as a rookie in 2018, 44 receptions the next year, 63 catches in 2020 and 40 last season.

Hines should only see more targets with Taylor sidelined, which is welcome news for fantasy players in point-per-reception leagues. He was already garnering roster consideration because of that receiving ability and should also have more opportunities to run the ball at this point.

The 25-year-old has been boom-or-bust at times in his career, especially in 2020 when six of his seven touchdowns came in multi-touchdown showings. That inconsistency can lead to frustration for fantasy players who don't time their lineup decisions with his impressive showings, but a bigger role in the offense without Taylor should raise his floor.

As long as Taylor is out, Hines should at least be rostered for fantasy players everywhere.

Another name for fantasy managers to consider is Phillip Lindsay. After rushing for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos, Lindsay has spent the start of this season on the Colts' practice squad.

While it's not clear what Lindsay's role may be in Indianapolis, coach Frank Reich said earlier this week, per the Indy Star's Joel A. Erickson, that the veteran "will work into the equation."