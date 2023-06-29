Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Day-to-Day With Back Injury After Exit vs. Astros

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado exited Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros with lower back tightness and is considered day-to-day, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

After finishing third in the National League MVP voting in 2022, Arenado is continuing to perform at a high level. Through 75 games, he has 15 home runs and a .272/.321/.476 slash line. His 115 OPS+ is near his career average (123).

The trouble for St. Louis is that the team isn't getting a ton offensively outside of him, NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman. Nobody foresaw the Cardinals sitting last in the division at 33-45 by this point in the season.

There's still time for them to turn things around, but undoing all of the damage from their brutal start will require a lot of work.

That task doesn't become any easier with Arenado out of the lineup.

Jordan Walker might be deputized as the new starting third baseman in the meantime. Arenado's presence has pushed him into the outfield for St. Louis, but he got plenty of experience at the hot corner in the minors.