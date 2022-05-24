Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Placed on IL with Achilles Injury Diagnosed as Tendinitis

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The New York Yankees announced Tuesday that they placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list because of left Achilles tendinitis.

Chapman made his seventh All-Star Game in 2021 but had a year to forget by his usual standards. The southpaw notched 30 saves and finished with a career-high 3.99 FIP, per Baseball Reference. He also averaged 6.1 walks per nine innings, his highest figure since 2011.

The trend is continuing into 2022.

Through 17 appearances, Chapman has registered nine saves and a 4.96 FIP. His 9.6 strikeouts and 6.4 walks per nine innings are on pace to be well off his usual averages.

Beyond the fact that he's on the wrong side of 30 (34), Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson pointed to one reason Chapman may not be as lights-out on the mound anymore. The supreme velocity on which he has relied is no longer exceptional.

Still, Chapman is the most experienced closer on the Bronx Bombers as they chase an American League East title. If he's forced to miss any action, Clay Holmes might have to handle ninth-inning duties.