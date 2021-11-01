Kyler Murray Day-to-Day with Ankle Injury; Status for Cardinals vs. 49ers TBD

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is progressing from the ankle injury he suffered Thursday, but he's not out of the woods yet.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Monday that Murray is considered day to day and his status for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers has yet to be determined.

Murray was injured on the final play of Arizona's Week 8 loss against the Green Bay Packers when his ankle got rolled up on. It was the Cardinals' first loss of the season after starting the year 7-0.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that Murray has a medial ankle sprain and the team hopes the extra rest will allow him to recover in time for the 49ers game.

Kingsbury added that he won't play Murray if he's not fully ready and that veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy will be prepared to step in if needed.

Murray has established himself as an MVP candidate through the first half of the season. The third-year quarterback ranks third in the NFL with 2,276 passing yards and is tied for fifth with 17 touchdowns. He also has 147 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Behind the play of Murray, Arizona's high-powered offense ranks fourth in the league with 30.8 points per game. Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins is tied for fourth with seven receiving touchdowns.

But it's not just the offense that has led Arizona to success this season. The Cardinals also rank third in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed) and fourth in total defense (319.0 yards).

If Murray can't go on Sunday, McCoy will be making his first start since 2020 when he was with the New York Giants. He threw for 375 yards, one touchdown and an interception in four appearances last year.