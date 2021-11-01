X

    Broncos' Melvin Gordon III on Reported Von Miller Trade to Rams: 'Bro Wtf'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2021

    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    Well, Melvin Gordon III didn't see that one coming. 

    The Denver Broncos running back appeared to be shocked to learn that his team was trading star pass-rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday:

    F L ⚡️ S H @Melvingordon25

    Bro wtf <a href="https://t.co/FeZgVxJudO">https://t.co/FeZgVxJudO</a>

