Broncos' Melvin Gordon III on Reported Von Miller Trade to Rams: 'Bro Wtf'November 1, 2021
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Well, Melvin Gordon III didn't see that one coming.
The Denver Broncos running back appeared to be shocked to learn that his team was trading star pass-rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.