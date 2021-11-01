Report: Jaguars' James Robinson Avoided 'Serious' Injury, Expected to Be Day-to-Day

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson reportedly avoided a serious injury after leaving Week 8's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, noting Robinson is expected to be day-to-day.

The 23-year-old appeared to suffer a foot injury at the end of the first quarter. He was initially ruled as questionable, but he never returned to the game.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters after the game that Robinson had suffered a bruised heel. He also said at the time that he didn't know the extent of the injury or how long it would keep the player sidelined.

Robinson is off to a solid start through the first seven games, rushing for 482 yards and five touchdowns.

As a rookie, he burst onto the scene as an immediate impact player. He ran for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games and set an NFL record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted free agent.

Losing Robinson for any period of time would be a big blow to Jacksonville's run game. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the only player on the team besides Robinson to have a rushing touchdown this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Backup Carlos Hyde is expected to receive the lead back duties if Robinson is out. He has rushed 32 times for 140 yards this season but has rushed for 1,000 yards just once in his eight-year career, going for 1,070 in 2019 while with the Houston Texans.

Jacksonville's third-string RB is Dare Ogunbowale, who hasn't seen much action this year. Rookie first-round pick running back Travis Etienne has been sidelined for the whole season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his foot during the preseason.