A.J. Brown, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's Fantasy Outlook After Julio Jones Goes on IR

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones' ailing hamstring will keep him out for at least three games, leading fantasy football managers to question how the status of A.J. Brown and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be affected going forward.

The Titans announced Saturday that they placed Jones on injured reserve.

Brown is an easy enough projection. He was already ahead of Jones in the pecking order and is a solid WR2 with WR1 upside. If anything, more targets should be heading his way. He'll continue to be Tennessee's top option in the passing game.

Things get pretty bleak for the Titans' receiving corps after Brown.

Not having Jones and Derrick Henry, who is still recovering from foot surgery, could dramatically alter the way Tennessee's offense operates. The unit only had 194 total yards in last week's 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the Titans are taking on a New Orleans Saints defense that ranks third in Football Outsiders' total DVOA and 13th in pass DVOA.

Westbrook-Ikhine had a decent fantasy game in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts when Brown left early because of a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old caught all four of his targets for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Since that game, though, Westbrook-Ikhine has only had 86 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions.

Betting on anyone from the Titans aside from Brown to produce is a dangerous proposition. Wait to see how much attention Westbrook-Ikhine gets from Ryan Tannehill on Sunday before deciding whether to even add him to your roster.