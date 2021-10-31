Peyton Manning: I Haven't Had 'Serious Conversations' About Broncos Ownership Stake

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

If the Denver Broncos are put up for sale, don't expect former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning to be in the running.

"I haven't had any serious conversations with anyone," he said Sunday, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. "Certainly there's been some people who have called me who have said, 'Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to own the team?' I'm like, 'I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can't find it. I think it's in a hidden account somewhere.'"

