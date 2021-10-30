Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Panthers Willing to Move RB in Deshaun Watson Deal

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly hasn't "given up hope of acquiring former Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson via trade," and it remains a "priority" before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. However, a deal isn't "imminent" at this point.

Per that report, the two sides are still working out the parameters of a potential deal, with the Texans wanting "five or six key pieces for Watson, including at least three first-round picks."

The Panthers, on the other hand, are reportedly willing to offer "three high picks and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a package for Watson."

