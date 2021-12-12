Cam Sims, Curtis Samuel, WFT Fantasy Outlook After Terry McLaurin Injury

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

A big loss for the offense, how will this affect the fantasy prospects of wideouts Curtis Samuel and Cam Sims?

Samuel is an interesting case. Coming into the season, he would have been considered a weekly flex consideration after an excellent 2020 season that saw him catch 77 passes for 851 yards and three scores, adding 41 carries for 200 yards and two more touchdowns. He was the WR24 in standard-scoring leagues, per ESPN, and finally flashed as the dangerous playmaker he was drafted to be.

But injuries have limited him to very little production this year, and even with McLaurin injured, his role is unlikely to change too much. Perhaps some more targets will come his way, but he's likely going to be utilized out of the slot and and as a quick-hitter who can make plays after the catch. He's not going to fill McLaurin's role as the No. 1 option out wide.

He has flex upside, but there are much, much safer options out there for your team.

Ditto for Sims, who hasn't done much this season, save for a brilliant touchdown reception on Sunday afternoon:

He had his own breakthrough last year (32 catches for 477 yards and a touchdown). But it's important to remember that opportunity does not equal production. He may see his role and targets increase, but it's fair to question if he has the talent to turn that into major fantasy numbers, even with McLaurin out.

Consider him and Adam Humphries players to monitor while McLaurin is out. If either pops, a waiver addition makes sense. If you have the room on your roster for a speculative add, Sims makes sense. But this is a passing offense that might be better off ignored for fantasy purposes with McLaurin out.