Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Chris Carson's Neck Injury: 'Keeping My Fingers Crossed'

David Berding/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked at his Friday press conference if running back Chris Carson—currently on injured reserve with a neck injury and out until at least Week 10—would be able to return this season.

His answer wasn't promising.

"I'm really keeping my fingers crossed for him that he gets a chance to come back and play," Carroll told reporters.

ESPN's Brady Henderson noted that Carson isn't practicing because of "neck discomfort."

