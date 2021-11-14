Dallas Goedert Ruled Out for Eagles vs. Broncos After Suffering Concussion

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after suffering a concussion.

The 26-year-old dealt with injuries last season. He missed four games earlier in 2020 with an ankle issue, leaving then-quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense without another key playmaker, as Zach Ertz, Miles Sanders, DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reagor also missed chunks of time throughout the year.

Goedert's return ahead of a Week 8 clash with the Dallas Cowboys was huge, though, as the Eagles got their burgeoning star back at tight end.

He was excellent in 2019, catching 58 passes for 607 yards and five scores, emerging as a key weapon for the team.

The former South Dakota State standout looked poised to take an even bigger step in 2020 after opening the season with an eight-catch, 101-yard, one-touchdown performance. But the aforementioned injuries slowed him down, and he caught 46 passes for 524 yards and three scores.

His loss is a big one, as the Eagles yet again find themselves beat up at the skill positions.

While Goedert is out, look for Jack Stoll to see the majority of targets among the tight ends.