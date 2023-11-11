Bills' Stefon Diggs '100%' Plans to Play vs. Broncos Despite Back Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs has no doubt about his availability for Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos despite a back injury.

According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, Diggs said that he "100 percent" plans to play in Week 10 even though he was limited in practice Friday and did not practice Saturday.

Getzenberg added that Diggs said his practice schedule was maintenance to handle a back ailment that has lingered since last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro has continued to be one of the NFL's best pass-catchers this season, leading the league with 70 receptions through nine games to go along with 834 yards and seven touchdowns.

Buffalo acquired Diggs via trade during the 2020 offseason, and he dominated for the Bills in his first year in Western New York, catching 127 passes for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns.

He added 20 receptions for 311 yards and two more scores in the playoffs, which ended with the Bills losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Diggs played an instrumental role in the Bills winning their first division title since 1995 and earning their first AFC title game berth since 1993. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team for the first time in his career.

Diggs then posted a 103/1,225/10 stat line in 2021 for the AFC East champion Bills. After the season, Diggs inked a four-year, $96 million contract to stay with the team.

His incredible production continued in 2022 with 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 scores.

The former Maryland Terrapin spent the first five seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, posting a pair of 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. His tenure there was highlighted by the Minneapolis Miracle, a game-winning touchdown reception to vault the Vikings into the 2017 NFC Championship Game.