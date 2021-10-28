Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr. Headline Madden 22 Week 7 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Nick Wass

It's Ja'Marr Chase's world and we're all living in it right now

The Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner put on another show while helping lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a blowout 41-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. All he did was haul in eight passes for 201 yards and one touchdown, bringing his season totals to 754 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

The virtual version of Chase was perhaps the biggest winner in the aftermath of his performance.

Madden announced its latest batch of player ratings updates Thursday, and the wide receiver went up two overall points to 81. It wouldn't be a surprise if his overall rating continues to improve as the season progresses, especially with the 5-2 Bengals sitting atop the AFC North.

He wasn't the only player in the division to receive a boost.

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson's overall rating went up three points to 71 after he filled in for the injured Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and posted 146 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards and one touchdown in a win over the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy football managers who picked him up on the waiver wire were surely thrilled, and now Madden players will have a better chance of replicating those numbers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. also received a ratings boost of two points, bringing his overall total to 77 following a win over the San Francisco 49ers. He finished with four catches for 105 yards and one touchdown through rainy conditions that didn't exactly lend themselves to the aerial attack.

That's more than fellow wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Robby Anderson can say.

They each dropped three points with Beckham now an 85 overall and Anderson an 81. Beckham is particularly notable since it wasn't that long ago he was one of the best wide receivers in the league as a three-time Pro Bowler.

Now he is yet to score a touchdown this season for the Browns and had just 23 receiving yards against the Broncos.