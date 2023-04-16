Dolphins Rumors: WR Chosen Robbie Anderson Agrees to Contract ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and wideout Chosen Robbie Anderson agreed to a contract Saturday, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

No terms of the contract were made available. Anderson split last season with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

The 29-year-old was an undrafted rookie out of Temple who was signed by the New York Jets in May 2016. He responded by having a strong campaign, catching 42 passes for 587 yards and two scores.

That promising rookie season, paired with the departures of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, left Anderson with the opportunity to earn the No. 2 spot behind Quincy Enunwa in 2017. He responded, establishing himself as New York's top option in the passing game after Enunwa was ruled out with a season-ending neck injury, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven scores.

He took a step back in 2018, though, catching just 50 passes for 752 yards and six touchdowns. However, he did start developing chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold later in the year, catching 27 passes for 384 yards and three scores in December.

But with a year of experience alongside Darnold—and more offensive weapons in New York in 2019—expectations for a bounce-back season were high. He didn't meet them consistently, catching 52 passes for 779 yards and five scores overall.

Anderson never quite took the next step in New York, but his speed and ability to stretch the field vertically intrigued the Panthers, who signed him in free agency ahead of the 2020 campaign, where he paired with DJ Moore to give the team a well-balanced duo.

He was excellent for Carolina that season, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three scores. But his reunion with Darnold didn't work so well in 2021, as he caught just 53 catches for 519 yards and five touchdowns.

It all fell apart in 2022, as Anderson grew frustrated and was seen arguing with coaches on the sidelines during an October game. He was promptly sent off the field by the team and was shortly thereafter traded to the Cardinals, who added him after star wideout Marquise Brown was sidelined.

Now in Miami, Anderson will join a wide receiving corps that already includes a pair of stars in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It's unlikely this contract will do much more than earn him a shot at making the roster. The Dolphins already signed wideout Braxton Berrios earlier this offseason.